Police: Woman arrested after hit & run involving a moped

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a man was hurt in a crash between a car and a moped Tuesday night in Evansville.
A police report says officers got on scene near East Riverside and Linwood Avenue and found a passerby helping the man.
He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.
Police say they were told the other car had already left.
Officers say a witness was able to show them a video of the car and it was found a short time later.
According to EPD reports, 55-year-old Jeannetta McKinnon was booked into jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.
She’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
