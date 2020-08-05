Police: Woman arrested after hit & run involving a moped

Police: Woman arrested after hit & run involving a moped
August 5, 2020 at 5:47 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 5:47 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officers say a man was hurt in a crash between a car and a moped Tuesday night in Evansville.

A police report says officers got on scene near East Riverside and Linwood Avenue and found a passerby helping the man.

He was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

Police say they were told the other car had already left.

Officers say a witness was able to show them a video of the car and it was found a short time later.

According to EPD reports, 55-year-old Jeannetta McKinnon was booked into jail on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash.

She’s in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

Jeanetta McKinnon.
Jeanetta McKinnon. (Source: Vanderburgh Co. Jail)

