Police: Man shot in leg after fight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a fight led to a shooting early Wednesday morning in Evansville.
That happened just before 3:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on Wexford Drive. That near East Riverside.
Officers say they got a call about a man and woman fighting in the parking lot and shots were fired.
The man was shot in the leg, but officers say he’s expected to be okay.
Police told us both the man and woman were arrested.
We’ll be checking in with detectives to see what happened and what charges those two will face.
