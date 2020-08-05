1 new coronavirus death in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up by 720

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It shows 69,975 total confirmed positive cases and 2,805 deaths.
That’s up from Tuesday’s 69,255 total confirmed positive cases and 2,794 deaths.
The state map shows an additional death in Vanderburgh County.
It also shows 37 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 12 new cases in Dubois County, 12 new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, four new cases in Spencer County, and three new case in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,800 cases, 13 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 655 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 540 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 172 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 161 cases
- Gibson Co. - 204 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 116 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 50 cases
Governor Holcomb and other state leaders will give a coronavirus update.
Watch it live here at 1:30 p.m.
