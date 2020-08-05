NCAA Division II Cancels Fall Championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - NCAA Division II Presidents Council announced the cancellation of the 2020 fall championships that includes the national championships for men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and volleyball. The complete release from the NCAA can be found at NCAA.org.
USI and Evansville Sports Corporation were slated to host the NCAA II Cross Country Midwest Regional November 7 and the NCAA II Cross Country Championships November 21 at Angel Mounds in Evansville.
The Great Lakes Valley Conference had proactively postponed the fall league championships for the sports of men’s and women’s soccer and volleyball, which are sponsored by USI, and football on July 27. This fall’s GLVC Cross Country Championships are still scheduled for October 24, while men’s and women’s golf and tennis are still slated to compete in their non-championship segments.
The GLVC set a deadline to make a determination about the winter sports, which affects USI men’s and women’s basketball and track & field October 1.
