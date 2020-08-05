Investigation underway in Greenbelt Vandalism

DAVIESS Co., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police and the sheriff’s office are investigating after someone vandalized part of the Greenbelt.
Parks and Recreation officials tell us the graffiti was reported to their office Tuesday morning. A bench, a sign along the trail, and some deck railings were all vandalized. Crews are still working to make repairs.
“Public lands are not canvas, you know? Graffiti is just not going to be tolerated, and we have talked with the sheriff’s office and certainly have the fullest extent of the law on our side to do so,” said Director Ross Lee. “Be able to take care of the problem, and it’s just a matter of time I am sure.”
Officials say they’re looking into putting cameras in the area.
