Gibson Co. man gets 30 years in meth case

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Prosecutor says Clay Boyer pled guilty Wednesday to Conspiracy to Deal in Methamphetamine and Dealing in Methamphetamine in an amount greater than 10 grams.
Circuit Court Judge Jeffery Meade sentenced Boyer to a total of 30 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections.
Officials say Boyer was arrested on several charges in Gibson County multiple times during 2019 and while out on bond in 2020.
The charges were part of a detailed drug investigation by the Princeton Police Department with cooperation by the Indiana State Police.
“This sentence is due to the diligent efforts of the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, the Princeton Police Department and the Indiana State Police to help eliminate the blight of methamphetamine. Justice demands that those at the top of the distribution of methamphetamine chain be held more accountable and this was done today,” said Gibson County Prosecutor Michael Cochren.
