Deaconess doctor urges residents to frequently clean face masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With mask mandates in place, wearing masks are a part of the new normal nowadays. This is why it’s important to keep them cleaned.
If you typically wear cloth masks, it could be hard to come home every day and do a load of laundry to keep them clean, but according to officials at Deaconess Hospital, keeping them washed could help you avoid health concerns.
Dr. Gina Hunke, the medical director for the emergency department at Deaconess Hospital, says there’s a myth floating around behind wearing masks which claims that masks can actually make you more sick. She says you can’t contract any infection that isn’t already in your system because you’re breathing your own air into the mask.
Dr. Hunke says it’s important to make sure you frequently clean your cloth masks.
“It’s best I think to wash it on a daily basis, and then more frequently if you think that it’s soiled or that you contaminated it in someway,” Dr. Hunke said. “If you touch something that you are concerned about and then you touch your mask, then feel free to wash your mask. You can put it in a bag and then wash it once you get home, and replace it with a different mask.”
Whether you wear the disposable masks or the cloth masks, Dr. Hunke says it’s best to have more than one that you can use throughout the day.
