City of Owensboro postpones HydroFair to August 2021

“This is a decision that was not made lightly. We are excited to bring world-class hydroplane racing back to the Owensboro riverfront, and the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our primary focus,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “This event will bring in race teams and spectators from all over North America. We want to be sure everyone enjoys a safe and thrilling experience on our beautiful riverfront, and unfortunately, that is just not possible this year. We look forward to an amazing weekend of racing next August.”