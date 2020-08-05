City of Owensboro postpones HydroFair to August 2021

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The City of Owensboro announced on Wednesday it will postpone the HydroFair presented by Jagoe Homes until 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event was originally set for August 15-16. The city then postponed the race weekend to September 11-13.
However, officials say as the pandemic continues to have a major impact on large gatherings in the Commonwealth, the decision was made to reschedule the event for August 20-22, 2021.
“This is a decision that was not made lightly. We are excited to bring world-class hydroplane racing back to the Owensboro riverfront, and the safety and health of the race teams, volunteers, and spectators is always our primary focus,” said Tim Ross, Director of Public Events for the City of Owensboro. “This event will bring in race teams and spectators from all over North America. We want to be sure everyone enjoys a safe and thrilling experience on our beautiful riverfront, and unfortunately, that is just not possible this year. We look forward to an amazing weekend of racing next August.”
Updates for the 2021 Owensboro HydroFair presented by Jagoe Homes will be posted to the HydroFair website in January.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.