Autumn in August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A well-deserved rain break, after record rainfall to the tune of 2.5 inches on Monday. Precipitation for the year is running 14-15 inches above normal.
A chilly start, near record lows, as temps drop in the mid to upper 50′s under clear skies. The record low is 54-degrees set in 2017. Mostly sunny and comfortable with high temperatures only in the upper 70′s. A few cumulus clouds during the afternoon otherwise mostly sunny. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50′s.
Thursday, mostly sunny and slightly warmer as high temps climb into the lower 80′s. However, temps will remain well below the average high of 90-degrees.
