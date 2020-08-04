Wind turbine discussions continue in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - In Posey County, an analysis from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration was presented to commissioners Tuesday, regarding a study on the logistics of wind turbines.
"We all know it's common knowledge, our community lies within tornado alley," said Lawyer for POCO/GIBCO Wind LTD Erin Bauer.
POCO/GIBCO Wind LTD is a group against wind turbines being built surrounding the Doppler radar in Owensville, because they say they could cause interference issues.
County commissioners voted to move forward with discussions.
In two weeks, the county commissioner's lawyer will present an amended ordinance to send to the area plan commission.
Then, once it goes to the APC, it will be discussed.
That's where a public hearing will be held. Then, there will be a vote to approve, disapprove, or recommend something else.
The county's lawyer will prepare the amended ordinance, which will have a no build zone, mitigation zone, and consultation zone.
Bauer says there's a map provided by the NTIA including those three areas. The no build zone would be four kilometers surrounding the actual radar.
A mitigation zone is an area towns like Cynthiana, in which the wind turbines would have a high impact to the radar.
A consultation zone is places like New Harmony, in which the wind turbines would potentially cause a moderate impact to the radar.
We’re told even if the plan committee says they don’t agree with it, the commissioners still have a final say.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.