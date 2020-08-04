Warrick Schools administrator tests positive for COVID-19

WARRICK CO, Ind. (WFIE) - We are learning that an administrator at Castle High School has tested positive for COVID-19, and two others are in quarantine.
"All three feel well, only one has slight symptoms. But all three are continuing to work from home, preparing Castle High School for students next Wednesday," said Superintendent Brad Schneider.
A new obstacle, just one week away from the first day of school there.
The superintendent says they do have a plan in place until they can get back to full staff.
He says they know cases are inevitable, but keeping the numbers low is important.
"We hear from the kids, and they are looking forward to getting back in school. I think our teachers are very excited about getting back to work," said Schneider.
One of the administrators will be able to return the Monday before school begins, but the other two, not until next Friday.
Schneider says they have people ready to take over during their absence.
"We have added some additional staff, Mr. Richard Lantz who was an assistant principal at Castle High School last year before he retired. He has graciously agreed to return, and he's helping us out with some of the day to day workings of the office," said Schneider.
Schneider is confident that the transition into the school year will go smoothly, despite the short absence of those administrators for the first two days.
"I doubt the teachers or even students realize a change. Especially the first two days of school, students are extremely excited. They're trying to find their next class and getting settled in to start the school year," said Schneider.
Parents of Castle High School students were made aware of this situation in a letter earlier this week.
Schneider says notifying parents of similar situations will be a top priority moving forward as the school year progresses.
