Voter fraud investigation underway in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, Kentucky, there is an investigation into voter fraud.
County Attorney Leslie McCarty couldn't provide any more specific details on the case, but she did confirm the Commonwealth Attorney and detectives are handling an investigation.
Commonwealth Attorney Bruce Kuegel says he couldn't speak on the matter either.
Kuegel says a grand jury will look at an election report soon, but couldn't provide any specific details.
We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.