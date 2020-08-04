Traffic Alert: Part of N. Elm Street to close Tues. morning in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - North Elm Street from Hi-Y Drive to Atkinson Park Pool in Henderson will close at 8 Tuesday morning.
Officials say crews are trimming trees along the former Municipal Golf Course hillside.
Southbound traffic will get around through Atkinson Park. Those heading north will detour at 12th Street.
Officials say traffic to the hospital will have to be able to use the 14th Street entrance and the one on Merritt Drive, but only local traffic should go any further than 14th Street.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.