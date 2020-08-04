Still no general admission for Ellis Park RunHappy Derby

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As late as Tuesday morning, management at Ellis Park was trying to find a way to open up general admission for Sunday’s “RunHappy Ellis Park Derby.”
General Manger Jeff Inman says race fans really want to be there for the biggest race in the 98 year history of the racetrack.
Some of the fastest three-year-old thoroughbreds in the country are coming in because the Ellis Derby is a prep race for the Kentucky Derby next month.
Inman says they ultimately decided it would be impossible to keep everyone safe from COVID-19.
"Our public really wants to get back in these stands, and we're in full agreement. I want to see these stands full of screaming fans very, very soon. Unfortunately, we just can't do it. I sympathize with them. And trust me, we're leaving a little bit of money on the table," said General Manager Jeff Inman.
The Sky Theatre and the Clubhouse are open with social distancing, but they are sold out for Sunday.
You can watch the race live on our streaming platforms and over the air on MeTV.
It all starts with a special report I’m hosting with 14 Sports at 4 p.m. Sunday.
