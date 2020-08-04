Sharon Elem. hosts back to school informational sessions for parents, providers

”I definitely have some anxieties about it, but I just feel really comfortable knowing they’re doing everything they can and they’ve thought through all the different corners and all the different possibilities,” parent Andrea Logsdon said. “There’s a lot that’s unpredictable, still, and I know they can’t keep my kid completely free from risk. But, I know they’re doing everything they can and that’s all I really need to hear is that you’re trying with everything to keep them as safe as possible.”