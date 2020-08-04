Section of Virginia St. in Evansville closed due to fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Fire Department says E. Virginia Street between Highway 41 and Kentucky Avenue is closed.
Fire crews have been fighting a fire at 1107 E.Virginia St. since about 1 p.m.
It’s a Green Tree Plastics.
Fire officials say it may have started from an exhaust fan, and the workers inside the business tried to put it out.
Due to the flammable materials inside, workers were quickly told to get out.
Ten workers were inside, and no one was hurt.
Fire officials told us around 2 p.m. the fire was contained and under control.
Heavy smoke could be seen from our SkyVision HD camera on top of Berry Plastics.
