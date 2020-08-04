3rd plea agreement reached in Evansville murder case

3rd plea agreement reached in Evansville murder case
Gary Anderson (Source: Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | August 4, 2020 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 9:24 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A plea agreement has been reached after a man was accused of murder in 2019.

Gary Anderson, along with Joan and Angela Paul, were all accused of murder in November of last year after a body was found buried under concrete in a garage where the Pauls used to live.

Officials identified the body as Evonne Pullen.

The Coroner’s Office ruled her death as a result of blunt force trauma.

Anderson’s plea agreement follows agreement for both Joan and Angela last week.

[Previous: Plea agreements in place for trio charged in murder]

All three are set to be sentenced on August 20.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.