Pleasant weather through Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Relentless rain has finally left the area. High pressure will slowly drift across the Great Lakes over the next several days. Clear skies, low humidity and pleasant temperatures will be the rule. Daily highs will climb to near 80 through Friday and then rise closer to 90 by Sunday. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s and lower 60s through Friday. By the weekend, our southerly/tropical wind will return. It will become more humid and hot again as temps hit the 90s on Sunday and Monday with scattered thunderstorms possible.