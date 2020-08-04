OPS to hold Q&A session about upcoming school year

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools will answer some questions about the upcoming school year.
We’re told they’ll be hosting a Q & A session on Facebook Live Tuesday morning on the district’s Facebook page.
According to the school’s reopening website, Tuesday’s the day families opting into in-person classes could be informed of Group A or Group B designation.
That session is set for 10 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.
The first day for Owensboro Public Schools is Monday, August 24.
