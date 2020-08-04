OPS to hold Q&A session about upcoming school year

OPS to hold Q&A session about upcoming school year
Owensboro Public Schools approves reopening plan for upcoming academic year
August 4, 2020 at 7:20 AM CDT - Updated August 4 at 7:20 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools will answer some questions about the upcoming school year.

We’re told they’ll be hosting a Q & A session on Facebook Live Tuesday morning on the district’s Facebook page.

According to the school’s reopening website, Tuesday’s the day families opting into in-person classes could be informed of Group A or Group B designation.

That session is set for 10 a.m. and is expected to last about an hour.

[OPS reopening plan]

The first day for Owensboro Public Schools is Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.