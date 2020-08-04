Muhlenberg Co. Public Schools to start school year completely virtual

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Board of Education, based on the recommendation of Superintendent Robby Davies, voted to start the upcoming school year completely virtual, according to the school district’s Facebook page.
District officials say they plan to reassess the decision before their next board meeting on September 17, with the goal to have an in-person option starting on Monday, September 21.
The district’s full reopening plan is explained in Monday’s special called board meeting in the video below.
Dawson Springs Independent School System in Hopkins County also approved starting the school year virtually Monday night. Their start date for virtual learning is set for September 1.
