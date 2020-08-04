Man accused of shooting at Greenville Police Chief makes plea

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man arrested after a police chase in May was in court in Muhlenberg County Tuesday.
The court docket showed 32-year-old Jesse Neal, of Central City had a pretrial hearing.
He faced several charges, including attempted murder of a police officer. Officials say she fired a gun at Greenville Police Chief Darren Harvey during the chase.
We weren’t able to reach any court officials, but the Chief Harvey says Neal made a plea and will be sentenced to 20 years.
He says 30-year-old Connis Denny was also arrested after the chase.
