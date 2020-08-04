Kids learn about 3D printing at Ivy Tech Stem Camp

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Children learned about 3D printing Tuesday at Ivy Tech in Evansville.
As a part of the school's Distance Learning Summer STEM Camp, children at Caldwell Community Center learned about 3D printing via a zoom call.
Ivy Tech hopes this can help those at the Center find new opportunities they may not have without the program.
“It helps these kids break the chains of generational poverty by allowing doors to open for them that would not normally open. Its an amazing opportunity. It is great to watch them learn and have the lights come on when its like, oh I can do that,” said Lab Tech Lisa Hamrick.
Ivy Tech is hoping this program will inspire kids to keep furthering their education in the future.
