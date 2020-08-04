Indiana soybean farmers celebrate 100 years

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many Tri-State families drive past soybean fields during the daily commute each day and don’t think much of it.
To the average eye, it is just a field of crops, but to the 22,000 soybean farmers in the state of Indiana, it’s a celebration 100 years in the making.
“The American Soybean Association has its roots in Indiana” says Gibson County farmer Tony Wolfe. “That’s what makes it a big deal.”
In 1920, the Fouts Brothers from Carroll County, Indiana thought a new crop in the area needed a little more promotion. So, they held the first ever Soybean Field Day, and the rest is history.
Now, the American Soybean Association, as it would be named, has turned into the national policy arm for the largest export crop in the United States.
“The American Soybean Association has offices in 40 countries, and we operate and sell soybeans to nearly 100 countries outside of the United States,” says Joe Steinkamp, who serves on the Board of Directors for the American Soybean Association. “Soybeans go everywhere. There are 76-million acres of soybeans planted in the United States.”
Steinkamp is an Evansville farmer, who has served on the ASA board for eight years. He says in many ways, raising soybeans is the same as it was that day in 1920 on the Fouts Family Farm, but in a lot of ways, it’s not.
“Our industry is all about finding new uses for soybeans,” says Steinkamp. “If you get the newspaper in Evansville, it’s printed with soy ink. If you have cardboard boxes in your house, there are soybeans in those. The seats of your Chevy car have soybeans in them.”
“They’re continuing to find ways to improve the yield and improve the usage,” says Wolfe.
Derika Lynam-Spaetti sits on the District III Board of Directors for the Indiana Soybean Alliance.
“My husband Jonathan and I raise soybeans and food-grade white corn right here on our farm in Spencer County, Indiana.”
She says her husband has been in the business with other family members for nearly 20 years.
At the Wolfe Family farm in Gibson County, Tony Wolfe explains soybeans are most important for rotational crops.
“You can’t just plant beans over and over, or corn over and over” says Wolfe.
Soybeans rotate well with corn and wheat, making them very successful in the Hoosier State.
Millions of little soybeans looking to go a long way into the next 100 years, all thanks to three forward-looking farmers from Indiana.
“I just think it’s important to remember that farmers do care,” says Lynam-Spaetti. “We are here to feed the world, whether that’s the world or locally. That’s why we come and work very hard every day and enjoy what we do.”
