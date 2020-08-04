Henderson man arrested after chase

Ernesto Martinez-Pascual (Source: Henderson County Jail)
By Jill Lyman | August 4, 2020 at 9:33 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 9:33 PM

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a Kentucky State Police trooper says he say a car cut in front of oncoming traffic on Green Street at Second Street.

The trooper tried to stop the car, but he says the driver wouldn’t pull over.

Troopers say a pursuit continued on Green Street to Wood Drive where the driver, 22-year-old Ernesto A. Martinez-Pascual, of Henderson, got out and ran.

The trooper says he caught up to Martinez-Pascual as he was running towards Seven Oaks Apartments, and used his Taser as Martinez-Pascual tried to get into an apartment.

Martinez-Pascual was taken to the hospital and then jail.

He was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:

  • Speeding
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
  • Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (On Foot)
  • Driving Under the Influence 3rd Offense
  • Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Disregarding Traffic Control Device
  • Possession of Marijuana
  •  He also had three (3) outstanding warrants in Jefferson County KY and was served those warrants.

