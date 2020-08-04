Henderson man arrested after chase

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Around 10 p.m. Monday night, a Kentucky State Police trooper says he say a car cut in front of oncoming traffic on Green Street at Second Street.
The trooper tried to stop the car, but he says the driver wouldn’t pull over.
Troopers say a pursuit continued on Green Street to Wood Drive where the driver, 22-year-old Ernesto A. Martinez-Pascual, of Henderson, got out and ran.
The trooper says he caught up to Martinez-Pascual as he was running towards Seven Oaks Apartments, and used his Taser as Martinez-Pascual tried to get into an apartment.
Martinez-Pascual was taken to the hospital and then jail.
He was charged by Kentucky State Police with the following offenses:
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)
- Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (On Foot)
- Driving Under the Influence 3rd Offense
- Driving on DUI Suspended License 1st Offense
- Resisting Arrest
- Disregarding Traffic Control Device
- Possession of Marijuana
- He also had three (3) outstanding warrants in Jefferson County KY and was served those warrants.
