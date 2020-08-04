Henderson holding ‘stuff the bus’ event

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - As the first day of school approaches for Henderson students, they’re asking for the public’s help.
This is the first year for Henderson to host a "stuff the bus" event.
Supplies can be dropped off at the school board office next to North Middle School on Zion Road.
The usual supplies are needed, like markers and crayons, but some supplies in high demand this year are earbuds and paper towels.
"We have families that can't afford a box of crayons. The pandemic has made it much more difficult. We have a lot more families in need that in the past may not have needed this assistance," said Jennifer Richmond with HCPS Community Relations.
If you can't take supplies to the location, contact the school board, and they will arrange to come pick up from your residence.
The event is going on until August 14.
