Green River District reports 7th COVID-19 death in Ohio Co.; District up 14 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 death and 14 additional cases Tuesday.
Of those new cases, five are in Daviess County, five are in Ohio County, two are in Henderson County, and two are in McLean County.
The person who died was from Ohio County. That’s Ohio County’s 7th COVID-19 death.
Green River Health officials say they’ve now had a total of 1,604 confirmed cases in the district. They say 1,351 have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing one new COVID-19 case, bringing their county-total to 399. They have had 311 people recover from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 710 cases, 8 deaths, 602 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 617 cases, 10 deaths, 583 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 399 cases, 34 deaths, 303 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 355 cases, 7 death, 305 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 314 cases, 4 deaths, 258 recovered
- Webster Co. - 82 cases, 1 death, 70 recovered
- McLean Co. - 44 cases, 1 death, 36 recovered
- Union Co. - 56 cases, 46 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 43 cases, 34 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
Governor Beshear announced Monday five new resources for Kentucky educators, including unlimited days of non-traditional instruction - should they need them.
That removes the average daily attendance requirement for schools to get funding and allowing schools to add paid COVID-related leave for faculty and staff.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.