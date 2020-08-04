Former Cannelton volunteer firefighter arrested, accused of making false 911 calls

TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say a former Cannelton firefighter was arrested for making unfounded calls to 911 while on the volunteer fire department.
Tell City Police say they got tips in late July from the fire chief to look into some suspicious fire calls that dated back to 2019.
That led officers to 26-year-old Hunter Osborne.
Police say fire crews went to many calls over the past year that investigators believed were falsely reported and triggered responses from many first responders.
Officers say Osborne is facing eight counts of false informing and six counts of unlawful use of 911.
