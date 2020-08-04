Chase that started in Ohio Co. ends in Bowling Green

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police say the spotted a car driving 114 mph Tuesday morning on I-165 in Ohio County.
They say the driver would not pull over and continued speeding all the way through Butler County and into Warren County.
Troopers were eventually able to use stop sticks.
They say the driver, 26-year-old Damian Howard of St. Louis, ran into a wood line, but was caught and arrested.
He was booked into the Ohio Detention Center and charged with Speeding, Reckless Driving, Fleeing and Evading 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st, Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police), Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon, Defacing a Firearm, Improper Lane Change and Failure to Signal.
A passenger, 26-year-old Shadale Lewis of St. Louis, was cited and released for Possession of Marijuana.
