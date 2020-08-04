Autumn Weather In August

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A well-deserved rain break, after record rainfall to the tune of 2.5 inches on Monday. Precipitation for the year is running 14-15 inches above normal.
After early clouds, skies becoming partly sunny along with comfortable northerly winds as high temps only reach the upper 70′s. Tonight, clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50′s.
A chilly start Wednesday as lows drop in the mid to upper 50′s under clear skies. Sunny and comfortable with high temperatures only in the mid to upper 70′s.
