Officials to investigate water turning red at Jasper Riverwalk

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Have you seen the Chicago River right before St. Patrick’s Day? The city dyes it bright green in celebration.
There’s no celebrating in Jasper right now, but the water at the Riverwalk is still a very bright shade of red.
City officials say this is not on purpose. Mayor Dean Vonderheide tells us the source appears to be a nearby drain.
He tells us IDEM has been notified and officials will arrive in the morning to investigate.
We will continue to follow this story.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.