Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of new scam

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a new scam impacting people in our area.
They say the scammers are using caller ID with local numbers, claiming to be from the Evansville Social Security Administration.
They’re telling callers they need to verify their identification and social security for stimulus checks.
County officials want you to know the social security administration does not call to request or verify that information.
