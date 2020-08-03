U.S. Transportation Secretary announces $6.3M to Evansville for COVID-19 relief

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration announced Monday that Evansville has been awarded a $6.3 million grant.
The grant is a part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
U.S. transportation officials say Evansville will use the funds to support transit planning and operating expenses, including bus equipment and facilities, preventative maintenance, and bus stop improvements during the COVID-19 pandemic.
