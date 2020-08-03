Unsolicited seeds from China could cost AG community millions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Purdue Extension officials are warning people who receive unsolicited seeds from China to not plant them. It could cost the Tri-State.
“They could cost millions of dollars in extra herbicide treatments,” said Kenneth Eck, Dubois Co. Purdue Extension Educator.
Purdue Extension officials are warning people to think twice before they throw out a packet of unsolicited seeds from China that they received in the mail.
“Maybe that garbage, a bag rips, seeds take off, and again we have that one seed that starts the next new invasive plant,” said Eck.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has identified the unsolicited seeds as fruits, vegetables, herbs, flowers and other common plants.
“The seeds that we received in the mail from local residents are very much a mix of everything from weed seeds to exotic clovers, to herbs and things and a lot of packets aren’t really even uniform of one species,” said Eck.
Here in the Tri-State, Purdue Extension officials say there’s also invasive plants and weeds in the mix, which is why they want people to be careful.
“We’re seeing a lot of these packets go to more residential people and not so much maybe the farming community but by all means, we could have these crops jump over to our role crop production and cause problems to agriculture,” said Eck.
The Indiana Department of Agriculture wants anyone who receives unsolicited seeds to place them in a zip-top bag along with the packaging and mailing label, and send them to the state plant health director listed below:
USDA APHIS PPQ
State Plant Health Director Nick Johnson
3059 N. Morton St.
Franklin, IN 46131
