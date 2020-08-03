Tri-State teen receives messages from famous athletes on 16th birthday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It’s a big day for Tri-State teen Sam Schultz. Sam is celebrating his 16th birthday.
He is an Evansville Memorial superfan, and he also has Epidermolysis Bullosa or the Butterfly Disease, which causes his skin to be fragile.
In a lot of ways, Sam is just like any other 16-year-old. On his big day, some of the sports world’s biggest names are wishing Sam well on Monday.
Michael Phelps, Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, and the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs were among the few who wished Sam a Happy Birthday. But perhaps the most unique message came from former Indianapolis Colts Coach Tony Dungy.
From all of us at 14 News, Happy 16th Birthday Sam!
