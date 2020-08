EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -After a record-setting 1.58″ of rain fell at Evansville Regional Airport on Monday, some cooler and drier air is coming to the rescue. A cold front will slip south of the Tri-State Monday night. Tuesday will bring clearing and less humid air with a high of 80. The rest of the work week will be sunny and dry with highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. Rain chances return again by the weekend.