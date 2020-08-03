Some Tri-State schools head back to class this week

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Tuesday marks the first day that schools in the Tri-State will be heading back to class. Students in Tell City - Troy Township in Cannelton will go back to in-person classes for the first time in months.
Schools within the Evansville Catholic Diocese are also heading back this week. Corpus Christi, Holy Redeemer, St. Joseph, and St. Wendel all go back on Wednesday.
Mater Dei High School is also going back Wednesday, but only with freshman and sophomores.
Even more Evansville Catholic Diocese schools will be returning Thursday. That includes Memorial High School, Christ the King, Holy Spirit, Good Shepherd, Holy Rosary, Resurrection, St. Ben’s, and Westside Catholic.
Juniors and seniors at Mater Dei will go back on Thursday.
On Friday, students from Mt. Vernon and North Gibson will head back to class.
