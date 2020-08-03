Small Evansville apartment fire is possible arson

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire officials say there is an arson report for a small apartment fire in Evansville.
Crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Sunday to 28 Powell Ave. Apt. B.
They say someone on the first floor called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the windows of a second floor apartment.
Officials say firefighters forced entry to apartment B where they found a pile of clothing on fire at the base of the stairs that lead up to the third floor bedrooms.
The fire was quickly put out and the damage was limited to a small area.
No one was hurt.
EFD says EPD is now investigating.
