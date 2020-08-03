Rain Break Soon

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This stubborn rainy pattern under a slow moving area of low pressure will start to push east and weaken by tonight. Temperatures will remain below through Friday and feel more like the first week of autumn.
Tuesday, clouds early then becoming partly sunny and cooler. Comfortable northerly winds will drop high temps in the upper 70′s. Tuesday night, clear and chilly with lows dropping into the upper 50′s.
Wednesday and Thursday, agreeable weather under sunny skies and low humidity for early August. High temps in the upper 70′s Wednesday; lower 80′s Thursday.
