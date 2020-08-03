Owensboro businessman Jack Wells dies

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A popular businessman is being remembered in Owensboro.
Jack Wells passed away Sunday.
Wells, a developer for health care facilities, helped build the Alorica Building, the downtown riverfront Holiday Inn, the Enclave at Riverfront Living, and many more buildings throughout the city of Owensboro.
He has also helped redevelop properties like the old Texas Gas building Towne Square Mall.
He was a big supporter of local non-profits like Girls, Inc.
Owensboro Mayor Tom Watson says he's known Wells for more than 40 years, and he was a key figure in Owensboro's revitalization in recent years.
"His ability to bring stuff back to Owensboro, and build on what Owensboro has, and obviously from downtown with the Enclave and the other things that compliment with McConnell's money that invested for Smother's Park - his footprint and his stamp is all over town," said Mayor Watson.
Wells served on Kentucky Wesleyan College's board of directors, and was serving as this year's chairman of the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce.
Funeral arrangements for Wells are still pending.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.