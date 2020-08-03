26 new COVID-19 cases in Vanderburgh Co., state cases up 576

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 68,433 total confirmed positive cases and 2,780 deaths.
That’s up from Sunday’s 67,857 confirmed positive cases and 2,775 deaths.
The state map shows 26 new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, 14 new cases in Warrick County, one news case in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Spencer County, and one new cases in Pike County.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,726 cases, 12 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 626 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 516 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 172 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 158 cases
- Gibson Co. - 200 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 114 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 46 cases
