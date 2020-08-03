Local nonprofit lends hand to Chemotherapy patients

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A local nonprofit is lending a helping hand to area chemotherapy patients.
22 blankets were delivered to Chemo Buddies Monday afternoon.
The blankets were provided by Binding Thread through a donor who wanted to help patients stay warm.
Binding Thread had the blanket made in Myanmar as part of its fair trade program. Chemo Buddies say they are excited to get the blankets out to the patients very soon.
“Some of our patients will have a warmer way and to be able to help them during the process. Each one of our patients, of course, gets all the things they need whenever they come into the treatment room but this one is just an extra blessing for us,” Executive Director of Chemo Buddies, Gail Knight Williams said.
Chemo Buddies will be adding these blankets to care packages for patients over the next month.
