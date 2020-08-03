Hopkins Co. schools approve reopening plan

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WFIE) - As some students return to school this week, the Hopkins County School board approved their reopening plan Monday evening.
The school district will offer parents the choice of either in-person or remote learning this fall with options for a non-traditional instruction called HCS at home, or a Hybrid A/B model, should health situations call for it.
Rules for each school location will vary based on the layout, but students will have temperatures taken, masks will be worn when social distancing isn’t possible.
The school corporation has also implemented a slew of rules to keep facilities clean.
School leaders say they will remain in close contact with the Hopkins County Health Department to comply with all recommended guidelines
