Green River District reports new COVID-19 death in Daviess Co.; District up 22 cases

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department is reporting another COVID-19 death and 22 additional cases Monday.
Of those new cases, nine are in Daviess County, five are in Henderson County, three are in Webster County, two are in Hancock County, and there’s one new case in each McLean, Ohio and Union counties.
The person who died was from Daviess County. This is the district’s 20th COVID-19 death.
Green River health officials say they’ve now had 1,590 confirmed cases. They say 1,303 people in the district have recovered.
The Hopkins County Health Department website is showing 10 new COVID-19 cases, bringing their county-total to 398. The website’s dashboard shows that 303 people have recovered from the virus.
Here are the numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Daviess Co. - 705 cases, 8 deaths, 583 recovered
- Muhlenberg Co. - 616 cases, 10 deaths, 583 recovered
- Hopkins Co. - 398 cases, 34 deaths, 303 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 350 cases, 6 death, 298 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 312 cases, 4 deaths, 248 recovered
- Webster Co. - 82 cases, 1 death, 64 recovered
- McLean Co. - 42 cases, 1 death, 36 recovered
- Union Co. - 56 cases, 41 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 43 cases, 33 recovered
The Green River District Health Department is offering free COVID-19 testing.
To schedule an appointment visit the GRDHD website and follow the COVID-19 test prompts.
You must be preregistered to be tested.
