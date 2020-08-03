Gov. Holcomb makes slight change in newest executive order

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are learning about a change in face mask requirements for students at Indiana schools.
We’ve been hearing a lot about the six feet rule from CDC guidelines. That has been the standard distance and rule of thumb for social distancing.
However, in Governor Holcomb’s newest executive order, there’s a slight change. It says that students do not have to wear a mask during in-person instruction as long as they are three feet apart and all facing the same direction.
Governor Holcomb addressed the change in a recent Facebook post saying he consulted with the Indiana State Department of Health and the Indiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics before modifying his executive order.
The six feet rule still applies to instructors. The executive order maintains that instructors must wear a mask unless they are at least six feet apart from students and faculty during in-person instruction.
