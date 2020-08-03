Floyd County Prosecutor Keith Henderson dies at 59

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - The Floyd County Prosecutor’s office confirmed Saturday that longtime prosecutor Keith Henderson has died at the age of 59.
Henderson, who served as an Indiana State Trooper for eight years before serving nearly 20 years as a prosecutor in Floyd County. He was also known as one of the prosecutors in the David Camm triple-murder case.
In an official press release from Floyd County Chief Prosecutor Chris Lane, Henderson died peacefully at his home on Friday surrounded by family at the time of his death.
“We have suffered an immeasurable loss with the passing of Keith Henderson,” Lane said in the release. “Keith was passionate about many things, namely God, his family and serving the community.”
WAVE 3 News reported back in January that Henderson had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. Henderson’s office said that the disease had affected his physical mobility as it progressed over the course of several months.
It is unknown if the diagnosis was the cause of his death.
Henderson leaves behind a wife and three children. Lane said the family as well as many friends will be suffering his loss.
Chris Lane will serve as interim prosecutor for the time being until a Floyd County Republican party caucus is held, where it will be determined who serves as prosecutor for the remainder of the term.
