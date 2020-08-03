‘Factor This’ among the big winners at Ellis Park’s Kentucky Downs Preview Day

Mitchell Murrill, the jockey for Ambassador Luna: “My filly is really nice and going into the race, I thought she’d sit possibly third or fourth behind some of the speed horses I suspected would be up front. We broke out of the gate on the front end and I just nursed her along as best I could. She started looking around being in the front and not really used to that. It took away from her performance going around the turn. When I picked her up, she went along with the other horse, which just had a little more in the tank. Overall she ran very well and I’m excited to see what’s next for her.””I think she’s got the talent and ability to run there, if she can take on those hills and turns. She’s a smart filly and does everything well.”