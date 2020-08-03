2 facing drug trafficking charges after Probation & Parole home visit

Left: Loren Rice. Right: Loretta Simpson. (Source: Muhlenberg County Detention Center)
August 3, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT - Updated August 3 at 10:13 AM

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man and woman are in jail, facing a list of charges after officers say they found drugs, guns and a large amount of cash in a Muhlenberg County home.

On July 31, officers with the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force said they assisted Probation and Parole with a home visit in the 1100 block of Myers Chapel Road in Belton, Kentucky.

Authorities say when they arrived at the home, officers found close to a half-ounce of crystal meth, marijuana, and three guns, one of which had the serial number removed. Officers say they also recovered over $2,400 in cash from the home.

47-year-old Loren Rice and 45-year-old Loretta Simpson were arrested and charged with trafficking in meth and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both were taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

