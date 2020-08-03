Catholic Diocese set to reopen on Wednesday, safety guidelines in place

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Catholic Diocese of Evansville is set to start reopening schools Wednesday and will continue reopening until August 13.
Like most school districts, the Catholic Diocese is preparing for a school year that will look very different for students and faculty.
”It’s not going to look like any other first day of Catholic Schools. But the important components are always still there, about building community, celebrating our faith, but it’s going to come with masks, it’s going to come with temperature checks, it’s going to come with being socially distant,” Dr. Daryl Hagan, Superintendent of schools said.
Your student could even be in a classroom with plastic shields around them, a project that the Superintendent says was ordered and assembled by the teachers.
”We’re seeing a lot of creativity at our Catholic Schools and we really appreciate what they’re doing and how they’re going above and beyond to keep our children safe,” Dr, Hagan said.
The Superintendent even says hand washing stations were built by other members of the faculty.
He says masks will play a big part in keeping all students and faculty safe this year.
”In most of our schools we are going above the benchmark, we really feel like the masks are going to help keep our students safe,” Dr. Hagan said. “So you can expect when you see our students enter and exit Catholic schools, everyone regardless of their age will be in a mask. Our early learning students, our students who are from ages two to seven those are not required but strongly encouraged.”
Dr. Hagan says students can also expect activities like recess, gym, and lunch to have different guidelines this year which each teacher will go over on the first day of school.
If you have any questions regarding your student’s school’s reopening plans, the superintendent says to contact that school directly.
