7 Cardinals, 6 staff test positive; series at Detroit off

“To this point, unfortunately, we’ve handled this the same way our country’s handled this,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “We put together guidelines that were well-intentioned and protocols, and then we handed them off to 30 individual operators, i.e. states, and asked them to do their best. Adherence to a set of protocols and suggestions and trying to get it right has just not gone well. It just hasn’t gone well.