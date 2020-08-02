State map shows 4th COVID-19 death in Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health releases its Sunday update.
Health officials say there are 784 new positive cases and four new deaths, bringing the total to 67,857 confirmed positive cases and 2,775 deaths.
The state map shows 21 new cases in Vanderburgh, 14 in Warrick, eight in Dubois, four in Pike, three in Spencer, two in Posey and Gibson, one in Perry County.
The state map shows one new death in Gibson County, bringing the total to four.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 1,700 cases, 12 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 624 cases, 12 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 502 cases, 30 deaths
- Perry Co. - 171 cases, 12 deaths
- Posey Co. - 157 cases
- Gibson Co. - 198 cases, 4 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 113 cases, 3 death
- Pike Co. - 45 cases
